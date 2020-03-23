New York: COVID-19 could mean automatic absentee voting for April 28 election

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York Attorney General Letitia James is calling for a suspension of all in-person voting until further notice in an effort to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19.

Attorney General James is calling for all eligible New York voters to automatically be sent an absentee ballot for the April 28 election, including the Democratic party’s presidential primary and the five special elections scheduled on that date.

“Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot,” said Attorney General James. “If we act now, we have more than a month before the presidential primary and numerous special elections across our state to take action and ensure every eligible New York voter receives an absentee ballot. Let’s make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without spreading the coronavirus and jeopardizing public health. Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative.”

Currently, New York voters who wish to vote absentee must fill out a ‘New York State Absentee Ballot Application’ and indicate that they cannot vote in person at the polls for one of six reasons:

Absent from one’s county or, if a resident of New York City, absent from said city, on Election Day

Temporary illness or physical disability

Permanent illness or physical disability

Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled

Resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital

Detention in a jail or prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for a conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony

Automatically sending out absentee ballots would not require the state to alter the statewide application by adding a “public health emergency” option.

The measure would also avoid the possibility of leaving polls open for voters to vote in person on Election Day, potentially further spreading the virus.

Across the nation, there are currently 33 states that offer absentee voting with no reason necessary.

