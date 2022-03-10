NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is continuing to report low COVID-19 rates across the state.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, on March 10, New York’s seven-day average for COVID-19 was the lowest its been since July 20, 2021. The daily statewide positivity rate has also been under 2% now for two consecutive weeks.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in fighting the COVID-19 virus,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Thanks to the millions of New Yorkers who got vaccinated, got the booster, and encouraged their family members to do the same, we see our numbers continuing to trend in the right direction. Let us remain vigilant and use the tools we know are effective.”

The data for March 10 is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 134,995

Total Positive – 1,850

Percent Positive – 1.37%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,279 (-115)

Patients Newly Admitted – 151

Patients in ICU – 213 (-21)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 124 (-9)

Total Discharges – 287,769 (+206)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,903

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,681

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,181,119

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,638

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 112,487

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows :

March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 Capital Region 11.40 10.77 9.84 Central New York 20.19 19.55 17.96 Finger Lakes 6.92 6.50 6.09 Long Island 6.69 6.79 6.38 Mid-Hudson 9.30 9.54 8.99 Mohawk Valley 11.04 10.66 9.45 New York City 8.50 8.23 8.16 North Country 18.11 17.53 16.13 Southern Tier 15.14 14.51 13.50 Western New York 8.36 7.76 7.12 Statewide 9.33 9.09 8.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

March 7, 2022 March 8, 2022 March 9, 2022 Bronx 0.76% 0.73% 0.75% Kings 0.93% 0.89% 0.93% New York 1.33% 1.31% 1.37% Queens 0.94% 0.90% 0.89% Richmond 1.19% 1.16% 1.21%

On March 9, 1,850 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,920,106. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,222 23 Allegany 8,836 2 Broome 44,584 27 Cattaraugus 15,262 10 Cayuga 15,715 4 Chautauqua 23,404 6 Chemung 21,064 12 Chenango 9,180 2 Clinton 16,434 12 Columbia 9,920 6 Cortland 10,339 1 Delaware 7,585 1 Dutchess 63,377 20 Erie 206,391 43 Essex 5,490 1 Franklin 9,192 11 Fulton 12,334 10 Genesee 13,553 5 Greene 8,473 7 Hamilton 842 – Herkimer 13,584 2 Jefferson 19,710 16 Lewis 6,106 2 Livingston 11,503 4 Madison 12,771 6 Monroe 149,709 49 Montgomery 11,712 2 Nassau 399,334 119 Niagara 47,372 17 NYC 2,278,761 883 Oneida 52,383 16 Onondaga 108,097 84 Ontario 19,567 3 Orange 105,662 33 Orleans 8,540 1 Oswego 25,187 6 Otsego 9,693 1 Putnam 23,360 – Rensselaer 30,989 12 Rockland 91,394 29 Saratoga 45,369 23 Schenectady 32,454 5 Schoharie 4,921 – Schuyler 3,395 1 Seneca 5,785 – St. Lawrence 20,682 23 Steuben 19,615 4 Suffolk 423,513 145 Sullivan 18,232 4 Tioga 10,542 8 Tompkins 17,664 30 Ulster 30,987 14 Warren 13,355 7 Washington 11,905 2 Wayne 16,955 3 Westchester 247,541 89 Wyoming 8,235 1 Yates 3,325 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 96 57 59.4% 39 40.6% Central New York 52 27 51.9% 25 48.1% Finger Lakes 202 74 36.6% 128 63.4% Long Island 173 72 41.6% 101 58.4% Mid-Hudson 104 40 38.5% 64 61.5% Mohawk Valley 36 21 58.3% 15 41.7% New York City 413 156 37.8% 257 62.2% North Country 48 22 45.8% 26 54.2% Southern Tier 63 26 41.3% 37 58.7% Western New York 92 51 55.4% 41 44.6% Statewide 1,279 546 42.7% 733 57.3%

Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cattaraugus 1 Clinton 1 Erie 1 Kings 3 Nassau 2 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 2

On Wednesday, 3,251 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,676 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Total 24-hour increase Total 24-hour increase Capital Region 966,738 104 884,366 156 Central New York 646,855 95 598,362 130 Finger Lakes 865,192 138 802,165 153 Long Island 2,186,238 92 1,943,431 578 Mid-Hudson 1,707,530 116 1,497,314 453 Mohawk Valley 325,478 63 302,820 53 New York City 8,022,779 2,210 7,111,467 2,647 North Country 304,689 151 275,858 162 Southern Tier 439,879 32 402,897 60 Western New York 955,782 250 878,418 284 Statewide 16,421,160 3,251 14,697,098 4,676