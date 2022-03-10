NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is continuing to report low COVID-19 rates across the state.
According to Governor Kathy Hochul, on March 10, New York’s seven-day average for COVID-19 was the lowest its been since July 20, 2021. The daily statewide positivity rate has also been under 2% now for two consecutive weeks.
“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in fighting the COVID-19 virus,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “Thanks to the millions of New Yorkers who got vaccinated, got the booster, and encouraged their family members to do the same, we see our numbers continuing to trend in the right direction. Let us remain vigilant and use the tools we know are effective.”
The data for March 10 is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 134,995
- Total Positive – 1,850
- Percent Positive – 1.37%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,279 (-115)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 151
- Patients in ICU – 213 (-21)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 124 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 287,769 (+206)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 13
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,903
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 69,681
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,181,119
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,638
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 112,487
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows :
|March 7, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|March 9, 2022
|Capital Region
|11.40
|10.77
|9.84
|Central New York
|20.19
|19.55
|17.96
|Finger Lakes
|6.92
|6.50
|6.09
|Long Island
|6.69
|6.79
|6.38
|Mid-Hudson
|9.30
|9.54
|8.99
|Mohawk Valley
|11.04
|10.66
|9.45
|New York City
|8.50
|8.23
|8.16
|North Country
|18.11
|17.53
|16.13
|Southern Tier
|15.14
|14.51
|13.50
|Western New York
|8.36
|7.76
|7.12
|Statewide
|9.33
|9.09
|8.66
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|March 7, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|March 9, 2022
|Bronx
|0.76%
|0.73%
|0.75%
|Kings
|0.93%
|0.89%
|0.93%
|New York
|1.33%
|1.31%
|1.37%
|Queens
|0.94%
|0.90%
|0.89%
|Richmond
|1.19%
|1.16%
|1.21%
On March 9, 1,850 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,920,106. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,222
|23
|Allegany
|8,836
|2
|Broome
|44,584
|27
|Cattaraugus
|15,262
|10
|Cayuga
|15,715
|4
|Chautauqua
|23,404
|6
|Chemung
|21,064
|12
|Chenango
|9,180
|2
|Clinton
|16,434
|12
|Columbia
|9,920
|6
|Cortland
|10,339
|1
|Delaware
|7,585
|1
|Dutchess
|63,377
|20
|Erie
|206,391
|43
|Essex
|5,490
|1
|Franklin
|9,192
|11
|Fulton
|12,334
|10
|Genesee
|13,553
|5
|Greene
|8,473
|7
|Hamilton
|842
|–
|Herkimer
|13,584
|2
|Jefferson
|19,710
|16
|Lewis
|6,106
|2
|Livingston
|11,503
|4
|Madison
|12,771
|6
|Monroe
|149,709
|49
|Montgomery
|11,712
|2
|Nassau
|399,334
|119
|Niagara
|47,372
|17
|NYC
|2,278,761
|883
|Oneida
|52,383
|16
|Onondaga
|108,097
|84
|Ontario
|19,567
|3
|Orange
|105,662
|33
|Orleans
|8,540
|1
|Oswego
|25,187
|6
|Otsego
|9,693
|1
|Putnam
|23,360
|–
|Rensselaer
|30,989
|12
|Rockland
|91,394
|29
|Saratoga
|45,369
|23
|Schenectady
|32,454
|5
|Schoharie
|4,921
|–
|Schuyler
|3,395
|1
|Seneca
|5,785
|–
|St. Lawrence
|20,682
|23
|Steuben
|19,615
|4
|Suffolk
|423,513
|145
|Sullivan
|18,232
|4
|Tioga
|10,542
|8
|Tompkins
|17,664
|30
|Ulster
|30,987
|14
|Warren
|13,355
|7
|Washington
|11,905
|2
|Wayne
|16,955
|3
|Westchester
|247,541
|89
|Wyoming
|8,235
|1
|Yates
|3,325
|3
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|96
|57
|59.4%
|39
|40.6%
|Central New York
|52
|27
|51.9%
|25
|48.1%
|Finger Lakes
|202
|74
|36.6%
|128
|63.4%
|Long Island
|173
|72
|41.6%
|101
|58.4%
|Mid-Hudson
|104
|40
|38.5%
|64
|61.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|36
|21
|58.3%
|15
|41.7%
|New York City
|413
|156
|37.8%
|257
|62.2%
|North Country
|48
|22
|45.8%
|26
|54.2%
|Southern Tier
|63
|26
|41.3%
|37
|58.7%
|Western New York
|92
|51
|55.4%
|41
|44.6%
|Statewide
|1,279
|546
|42.7%
|733
|57.3%
Yesterday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|2
On Wednesday, 3,251 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 4,676 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Total
|24-hour increase
|Total
|24-hour increase
|Capital Region
|966,738
|104
|884,366
|156
|Central New York
|646,855
|95
|598,362
|130
|Finger Lakes
|865,192
|138
|802,165
|153
|Long Island
|2,186,238
|92
|1,943,431
|578
|Mid-Hudson
|1,707,530
|116
|1,497,314
|453
|Mohawk Valley
|325,478
|63
|302,820
|53
|New York City
|8,022,779
|2,210
|7,111,467
|2,647
|North Country
|304,689
|151
|275,858
|162
|Southern Tier
|439,879
|32
|402,897
|60
|Western New York
|955,782
|250
|878,418
|284
|Statewide
|16,421,160
|3,251
|14,697,098
|4,676
|Total
|24-hour increase
|7-day increase
|Capital Region
|459,464
|278
|2,429
|Central New York
|306,953
|197
|1,645
|Finger Lakes
|479,692
|272
|2,238
|Long Island
|1,122,140
|998
|9,188
|Mid-Hudson
|856,461
|714
|7,183
|Mohawk Valley
|163,859
|154
|1,029
|New York City
|2,925,757
|4,399
|29,039
|North Country
|144,631
|220
|1,020
|Southern Tier
|218,974
|157
|1,212
|Western New York
|522,098
|374
|2,749
|Statewide
|7,200,029
|7,763
|57,732