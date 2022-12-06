NEW YORK (WWTI) – A new law aims to make it easier for New Yorkers to put unwanted telemarketing calls on silent.

Governor Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added tot he company’s do-not-call list at the beginning of certain calls.

“We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls,” Governor Hochul said.

“For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer’s do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists.”

Under the current law, telemarketers are required to inform individuals that they may request to be added to the company’s do-not-call list, but people usually hang up before a telemarketer or recording has mentioned the do-not-call list, allowing telemarketers to continue calling repeatedly.

The new law requires telemarketers to give customer the option to be added to the do-not-call list at the start of the calls, right after the telemarketer’s name and solicitor’s name are provided.

“Since the frequency of nuisance calls continues to rise, we are going further to safeguard New Yorkers from continuous unwanted calls. For too long telemarketers have taken advantage of the opportunity to bury no-call list sign up options at the end of scripts; that stops now,” State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-NY) said.

“Robocalls are a daily annoyance and serve no benefit to people or communities. By requiring telemarketers to inform people at the beginning of a call that they may be added to a do-not-call list, we’re closing the door on this pervasive problem. Without this step, most people will have hung up the phone by the time they’re informed they can be added to the list,” Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D-NY) said.