New York Dairy Farmers to host free food distribution in St. Lawrence County

MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A free milk and food drive-thru event has been scheduled for this weekend in St. Lawrence County.

The American Dairy Association North East, the Food Bank of Central New York, Global Trading LLC and other community organizations are hosting a local drive-thru event on Saturday, April 17, with the assistance of local fire and rescue first responders.

According to ADANE, 700 boxes will be available, each containing one gallon of milk and an assortment of dairy, produce and meat.

ADANE stated that the goal of this event is to provide “essential nutrition.” Adding that “dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients. Local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community.”

The event will take place at the Madrid-Waddington Central School beginning at 11:30 a.m. on April 17. Each attending vehicle will receive one box, while supplies last.

Additionally, due to COVID-19, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles ad will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. Walk-ups for this event are prohibited.

Since April 2020, New York Dairy Farmers have distributed over 900 thousand gallons of milk through 200 drive-thru and drop-off events across the state. These events are funded through the Coronavirus Assistance Program.

The April 17 milk and food drive-thru event is free of charge and no registration is required.