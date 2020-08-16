New York DEC announces new upgrades to ‘DECinfo locator’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced new upgrades and functionality for the online DECinfo Locator tool.

According to the DEC, the DECinfo Locator is a first-of-its-kind platform to make NYS environmental and recreational information accessible to all. The locator allows users to see and download permits, former industrial site cleanup plans, water quality reports, and more based on where they live, work, or play.

DECinfo Locator was launched with more than 50 data layers and now boasts more than 65. Data layers include hunting and wildlife management units, blue line references for Adirondacks and Catskills, active landfills, air facility registrations, water withdrawal annual reports and harmful algal blooms.

New upgrades for 2020 include DEC regional boundaries and borders for town cities and villages.

Functionality improvements include:

Recreational assets layer including fire towers, lean-tos, parking areas, picnic areas, primitive campsites, scenic vistas, viewing areas, and visitor centers; allowing users to see just the attractions

New active layers window, letting users easily see which layers are activated on maps without referring to the application’s extensive maps

Additional supporting information for the mapper

For more information and to access the application visit the DECinfo Locator webpage.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.