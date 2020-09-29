New York Democratic representatives to join Biden New York debate watch party

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, following a Democratic policy luncheon. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Democratic representatives are set to join the “Biden for President” watch party during the first presidential debate.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced that they will be joining the watch party on September 29. The two will attend the official New York Debate Watch Party.

According to a release from the Biden campaign, the Senator and Attorney General will lead discussions at the watch part and show their support for Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Vice President Candidate Kamala Harris.

The first 2020 Presidential Debate is scheduled to take place on September 29 at 8 p.m. President Donald Trump and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland, Ohio.

