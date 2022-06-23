ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Division of Veteran Services have expanded the FreshConnect Checks Program for veterans, service members and their immediate families.

According to the AGM, any eligible veteran, service member or family member can now receive $20 worth of FreshConnect Checks for redemption at participating farmers’ markets, farm stands and mobile markets.

The FreshConnect Checks program encourages recipients to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits at participating farmers’ markets. The program provides $2 incentive coupons for every $5 in SNAP benefits spent with the market,

These checks can be used to purchase dairy, produce, meats, fish, eggs and more. Checks will be distributed at county Veteran service providers across the state until July 1.

There are no income restrictions, combat service requirements or length of military service requirements for this program.

Veterans interested in this program can call 1-88-838-7697.