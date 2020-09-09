New York early bear hunting season to open next weekend in North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Black bear hunting season is right around the corner in New York State.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the official opening states of the early hunting season on September 9.

“Early black bear hunting seasons are an important tool to manage bear populations and provide a great opportunity for hunters to enjoy a late summer outing,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Bears are feeding heavily this time of year, gorging on wild nuts, berries, apples, and frequently in corn fields, as well. Hunters can increase their odds of finding a bear by keying in on concentrated natural food sources.”

According to the DEC, in Northern New York the season will open starting September 19 and close on October 16. This is applicable in Wildlife Management Zones 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6F, 6H, and 6J.

Additionally, bowhunting season for bears will begin on September 19 in zones WMUs 6A, 6G, 6K, and 6N, while muzzleloader season opens in all northern WMUs on October 19, followed by regular firearms season for bears on October 24.

In southeastern New York, the early bear season runs from September 12 to 27 in Wildlife Management Units 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R, and 4W. Early bowhunting season for bears will open in all of the Southern Zone on October 1, followed by the regular firearms season beginning November 21.

The DEC stated that early season permits hunters so use a bow, crossbow, muzzleloader, handgun, shotgun or rifle.

All hunter will be required to report their bear harvest within seven days.

