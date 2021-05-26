New York electric grid preparing to meet summer demand

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ahead of what is predicted to be a hot summer in New York State, electrical providers are preparing to meet demand.

The New York Independent System Operator confirmed on Wednesday that it is prepared to meet this demand. NYISO reported that there is a total of 41,071 megawatts of power resources available to meet forecasted peak demand conditions.

NYISO stated that demand on New York’s electric system peaks in the summer due to increased use of air conditioning, which drives overall power usage higher.

“The state’s grid is well-positioned to handle forecasted summer demand,” said NYISO Vice President of Operations Wes Yeomans. “In addition to robust planning processes and thorough stakeholder engagement, the NYISO operates the grid to meet reliability rules that are among the strictest in the nation and are designed to ensure adequate supply.”

According to NYISO, peak demand in the summer of 2021 is expected to reach 32,327. This is an increase of 31 MW from the 2020 baseline forecast and 2.3% above the 10-year average peak of 31,587 MW.

The peak demand in 2020 was recorded on Jul 27 and logged to be 30,660 MW.

NYISO predicts peak demand based on normal expected weather conditions. NYISO also evaluates the potential for extreme weather scenarios every season.