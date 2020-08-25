New York Fashion Week 2020 to have zero to limited spectators

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The fashion capital of the world will invite a very selective audience for this years fashion week.

New York Fashion Week 2020, scheduled for September 13 through September will be required to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on August 25 that outdoor events can seat a maximum of 50 people, while indoor events will run at 50% capacity with no spectators.

Social distancing, diagnostic and health screenings, temperature checks and face coverings will also be enforced for in-person events. The New York State travel advisories must also be complied with.

The Governor announced that NYFW will feature live and virtual fashions shows, presentations and programming, including live-streamed runway shows.

New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent,” Governor Cuomo said. “When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance.

Governor Cuomo stated that the owner and producer of NYFW, IMG, will work closely with state officials and stakeholders to ensure full health compliance.

NYFW will support designers including Adeam, Anna’s, Alice + Olivia, Amen, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bronx and Banco, C+ Series, Chloe Gosselin, Chocheng, Christian Cowan, Christian Siriano, Cinq a Sept, Claudia Li, Concept Korea, Faith Connexion, Frere, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, Laviebyck, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Maxhosa Africa, Monse, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, Proenza Schouler, Raisavanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, Rvng Couture, Studio One Eighty Nine, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Tiffany Brown Designs, Veronica Beard and Victor Glemaud, among others.

