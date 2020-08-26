New York firefighters to provide emergency assistance with Rocky Mountain fires

Smoke drifts over the closed Interstate 80 as the LNU Lightning Complex fire burns through the area on August 19, 2020 in Fairfield, California. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is spread over four counties and has burned over 45,000 acres. The out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes and is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As tragic fires continue to burn on the West Coast, New York State DEC is traveling to the Rocky Mountains to assist.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that a crew of 10 wildland firefighters will travel to the Rocky Mountains to assist in efforts to contain high priority wildfires in the region.

This will include a DEC Forest Ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of Forest Rangers. The New York crew will receive their assignment once they arrive and join firefighting crews from other states.

The crew is expected to support firefighting efforts in California, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota or Kansas.

“Neighbors help neighbors and just as other states have helped New York during its darkest hours, we are here to lend a hand in their time of need,” Governor Cuomo said. “I thank these brave men and women for stepping up and showing just what New York Tough really means.”

