New York furbearer trapping and hunting seasons open Oct. 25

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Many furbearer trapping seasons will open in less than a week.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos confirmed that trapping seasons for many furbearer species will begin on Monday, October 25. This includes 16 species of furbearers in New York.

However, this date may vary by species and geographic region. Specifically, trapping season for raccoon, fox and bobcat will open on October 25, but beaver, mink and muskrat will open on November 1 in Northern New York, and November 10 across the Southern Zone.

Commissioner Seggos also reminded trappers of changes to special permit requirements for fishing trapping seasons. This includes a self-issued trapping permit for trappers that was sent by the DEC to all who applied for a permit in 2020. Trappers who did not receive a permit can download the form on the DEC website.

The DEC stated that trappers are not required to submit the lower jaw, head or carcass of any fisher taken during the 2021 trapping season. Trappers also do not have to complete or submit a Fisher Trapping Activity Log, but are required to have a trapping license.

Additionally, all harvested marten, fisher, otter and bobcat do need to be sealed by a DEC representative within ten days after the close of the season in the wildlife management unit the animal was taken from. Harvesters are required to contact their regional wildlife office to make pelt sealing arrangements prior to visiting.

Season dates, zone boundaries and the regulations guide for all furbearers can be found on DEC’s website.