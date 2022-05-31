WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices are seemingly at a stand-still in New York State.

This was confirmed in a weekly update from AAA Western and Central New York following Memorial Day weekend. As of May 31, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.62 and the statewide average was $4.93, which was same the rate as the week prior.

Small changes were felt locally in New York. In Watertown, gas prices increased one cent over last week as they stood at $4.90 following the holiday weekend. Additional rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.83

Buffalo: $4.83

Elmira: $4.87

Ithaca: $4.87

Rochester: $4.89

Rome: $4.89

Syracuse: $4.86

Watertown: $4.90

However, according to AAA, oil prices have shot up to $118 per barrel, which is a significant increase over the last week. AAA said in a typical year, gas prices peak around Memorial Day and then taper off over the summer. But if oil prices remain elevated, motorists will likely continue to feel pain at the pump.

Motorists are still urged to conserve fuel during this time by mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.