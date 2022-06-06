WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite a rise in national gas prices, rates in New York are continuing to drop. This is due to the ongoing suspension of the New York State gas tax, which began on June 1.

Within a day after the state’s gas tax was suspended, New York saw a 10-cent drop in the average price for a gallon of gas.

As of June 6, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York dropped five cents in one week, hitting $4.88 on Monday. Watertown saw a 9-cent drop as prices hit $4.80. Additional local rates are listed below:

Batavia: $4.75

Buffalo: $4.72

Elmira: $4.78

Ithaca: $4.79

Rochester: $4.79

Rome: $4.79

Syracuse: $4.74

Watertown: $4.80

However, according to AAA Western and Central New York, as New York prices are dropping, gas prices nationwide are rapidly increasing. This is due to high oil prices, which hit $120 per barrel Monday morning, and increased demand.

Motorists are urged to conserve fuel during this time. AAA recommends mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times like rush hour, combining errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible and making sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level.