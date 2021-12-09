CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local girl scouts council has won an international business award.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council announced that it has been named the recipient of a Bronze Bronze Stevie® Award. This was recently awarded in the Best Annual Report, Non-Profit Ogranizations category in the 18th Annual Internation Business Awards.

According to the Council, the International Business Awards are considered the “world’s premier business awards program,” where all individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher said in a press release. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience.”

The most recent IBAs received over 3,800 entries from organizations across 65 countries. Winners were celebrated during a virtual ceremony on December 8, 2021.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.