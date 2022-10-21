(WWTI) — Nexstar Media’s exclusive multi-market prime time telecast of the gubernatorial forum featuring Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin, will air on WWTI ABC50 on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m EST.

New York Race for Governor 2022 will be hosted by PIX11 News Anchor Dan Mannarino of WPIX in New York City. Questions to the candidates will focus on issues including crime, guns, inflation and abortion.

The one-hour forum will also be streamed live on InformNNY.com, WWTI ABC50’s website.

“This is an important forum, and we want every viewer who wants to watch it to be able to do so, regardless of platform,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar Media’s New York City operations.

The forum will air on stations in several markets across New York State, including:

Albany, WXXA: 7-8 p.m.

Binghamton, WBGH: 8-9 p.m.

Buffalo, WNLO: 8-9 p.m.

Burlington, VT., WFFF: 11 p.m. -12 a.am.

Elmira, WETM: 8-9 p.m.

New York City, WPIX: 8 – p.m.

Rochester, WROC: 8-9 p.m.

Syracuse, WSYR: 8-9 p.m.

Utica, WUTR: 8-9 p.m.

Watertown, WWTI: 8-9 p.m.

New York Race for Governor 2022 comes just weeks before Election Day on November 8. Early voting will take place from October 29 to November 6.