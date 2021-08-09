New York helicopter crash kills father, daughter

ARGYLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A helicopter crash over the weekend killed two New York residents.

According to New York State Police, on August 7 at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a downed aircraft. This crash was initially reported in a wooded area off West Valley Road in the town of Argyle.

A preliminary investigation determined that Craig E. Seeley, 56, and his daughter, Katie M. Seeley, 34, both of Argyle, were on board a civilian helicopter when it crashed. Both were killed in the crash. No additional individuals on the ground were injured.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this crash. A cause has yet to be determined.