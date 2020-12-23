New York hikers reminded to secure vehicles following reported break-ins

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Are you planning on hiking in New York in the upcoming weeks?

The Department of Environmental Conservation is urging hikers to secure their vehicles an stow valuables when visiting any New York State trail.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, during the weekend of December 19, a series of break-ins occurred in the High Peaks region. These incidents took place at trailhead parking areas.

The DEC reminds hikers that trailhead parking lots are not monitored; with parking at the users own risk.

To avoid these risks while hiking, the DEC recommends the following.

Lock vehicle before leaving the trailhead

Avoid leaving valuables in vehicles

If valuables are left in a vehicle, store them out of sight to avoid attracting attention

New York State Police are currently investigating the reported break-ins that occurred. Any hiker that experiences a break-in has been instructed to report it to State Police by calling 518-873-2750.

