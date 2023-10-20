NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised homeowners and landlords to put safety first this fall and winter when preparing for home heating needs.

Property owners are reminded to avoid connecting occupied buildings to wells producing natural gas because doing so can be dangerous and potentially deadly. Those who use oil for heat are also encouraged to inspect fuel storage tanks for potential leaks or spills before receiving shipments of fuel oil for the heating season.

DEC urged residents to also take steps now to utilize programs designed to save consumers energy and money, especially with the expectation of rising supply and delivery costs.

Natural Gas Safety:

Natural gas produced by a gas or oil well is odorless making it difficult or impossible for anyone to detect. While the primary component of natural gas is methane, the gas is raw and untreated so, gases like propane and butane may also be present in addition to water. This has the potential to result in improper and erratic combustion in appliances.

If that gas is not provided by a utility, the risk of an explosion is substantially greater due to the natural gas build-up in a home.

For questions and additional information about “home-use wells,” contact DEC at 518-402-8056 or oilgas@dec.ny.gov. Also, you can find photos and additional details on DEC’s website.

The following is a reminder from DEC if a home-use well is connected to a house or other structure:

Contact a plumber licensed to work on gas lines and have the fuel source switched to utility natural gas or consider another fuel or heating appliance;

Natural gas directly from a well is odorless and colorless, meaning it may build up to explosive levels without detection. Install methane detection alarms in any closed space where methane may accumulate;

Commercial gas suppliers always add the odorant mercaptan to natural gas before it is delivered for use. Consider adding mercaptan to natural gas from a home use well so that it can be more easily detected; and

Contact DEC if the well is not registered in DEC’s database. Owning and operating an oil or gas well comes with regulatory responsibilities aimed at protecting the environment. New York is actively plugging oil and gas wells throughout the state for which there is no registered operator.

Fuel Oil Safety:

Annual inspections can prevent leaks and spills and protect property, public health and the environment, homeowners are advised to look for the following concerns and contact their fuel oil service provider if they see any of the items from the lists below.

For above-ground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Bent, rusty, or wobbly tank legs or tank located on an unstable foundation;

Signs of rust, weeps, wet spots, or many dents on the tank’s surface;

Drips or any signs of leaks around the oil filter or valves;

Fuel oil lines not covered in a protective casing — even if under concrete;

Overhanging eaves where snow and ice could fall onto the tank;

Stains on the ground or strong oil odor around the tank;

Browning, dying, or loss of vegetation around the tank;

Silent overfill whistle while the tank is being filled — ask the fuel delivery person;

Fully or partially blocked tank vent from snow, ice, or insect nests;

Signs of spills around the fill pipe or vent pipe;

Improperly sized vent pipes — ask the fuel delivery person; and

Cracked, stuck, or frozen fuel level gauges or signs of fuel around them.

For underground heating fuel oils storage tanks, look for:

Water in the tank — ask the fuel delivery person to check;

Oil or oil sheen in your basement sump or French drain;

Silent overfill whistle while the tank is being filled — ask fuel delivery person;

Fully or partially blocked tank vent from snow, ice, or insect nests;

Signs of spills around the fill pipe or vent pipe;

Well water has strange tastes or smells;

Complaints from neighbors of fuel oil smells; and

Using more than a normal amount of fuel.

On DEC’s Living the Green Life webpage you can find tips on environmentally friendly home heating safety and a checklist covering many issues for home heating oil tanks. DEC asks that fuel oil spills or leaks should be reported to the Spills Hotline at 1-800-457-7362.

More information on home heating oil tank stewardship is available on DEC’s Underground Heating Oil Tanks: A Homeowner’s Guide webpage.

Help for Homeowners:

You can take the following steps in your home to help protect against higher energy costs, including:

More information on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is available on their website.