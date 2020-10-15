New York hunters encouraged to stay safe this hunting season

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As several hunting seasons are already underway, hunters across the state are encouraged to stay safe during the busy seasons.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding all hunters to make safety the top priority. This is following record sales in big game licenses and high participation in virtual hunter education.

“Thousands of New Yorkers are getting outside for a nature break this year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and we’re seeing record-setting enthusiasm from both experienced hunters and anglers and those new to the sport,” Commissioner Seggos said. “We want 2020 to be the safest hunting season on record and to make sure all hunters, whether they have decades of experience or are just starting out, follow the principles of hunter safety.”

The DEC encourages hunters to follow the four rules of firearm safety. This includes:

Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction

Keep their fingers off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot

Always be sure of the target and what is beyond.

Additionally, all hunters are reminded to “be safe, be seen,” by wearing orange when out in the field. The DEC requires hunters to wear a shirt, jacket, or vest with at least 250 square inches of solid or patterned fluorescent orange or pink. The pattern must be at least 50 percent orange or pink) or a hat at least 50 percent fluorescent orange or pink.

Commissioner Seggos added, “nearly all hunting-related accidents are preventable. DEC urges New York’s 500,000 hunters to use common sense, follow the tenets taught in DEC’s Hunter Education Course, and put safety first in every hunting trip this season.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.