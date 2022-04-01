ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More opportunities have been made available for hunter education courses this spring.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner confirmed on April 1 that in-person hunter educations classes will be offered statewide ahead of spring turkey hunting season on May 1.

Hunter education courses are mandatory for all new turkey hunters prior to purchasing a hunting license in New York State. Courses include a classroom and field session and are offered free of charge.

“Turkey hunting remains one of DEC’s most popular hunting seasons and these courses, taught by our very knowledgeable volunteer instructors, are key to another successful year,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “As we continue to safely resume in-person courses, I am excited for new hunters to learn the necessary safety techniques and responsibilities to safely enjoy turkey hunting season.”

All in-person hunter education courses require students to complete homework prior to attending both the classroom and field portions. Proof of the completed work is required to attend the course.

The DEC recommends registering for the course well in advance to allow time to complete the homework, which takes approximately three hours.

New Yorkers can locate and register for an in-person hunter education course on the DEC’s website.