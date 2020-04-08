New York is most aggressive state against coronavirus: WalletHub

(WWTI) – Amid the coronavirus epidemic, many states are taking the CDC’s advice and have enforced social distancing. Gatherings have been banned, non-essential businesses have been closed and schools are closed for on-campus instruction.

New York has taken hygiene into its own hands by manufacturing hand sanitizer to deal with shortages. The state has also been ranked as the most aggressive state against COVID-19 in a report by WalletHub.

The report compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in their data.

Rankings for New York include:

1 st – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

– Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita 12 th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

– Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave 6 th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

– Public Healthcare Spending per Capita 9 th – Epidemiology Workforce per Capita

– Epidemiology Workforce per Capita 11th – At Risk Population – Chronically Ill

On March 17, New York was rated the 4th most aggressive state against coronavirus. Less than one month later, the state was ranked the most aggressive on April 7.

More information on the report can be found here.

