New York is the 2nd most expensive state for car insurance, study finds

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As 61 million Americans have reduced their car insurance coverage due to COVID-19, these rates continue to be pricy in New York State.

A recent study, States with the Cheapest and Most Expensive Car Insurance, found New York to be the second most expensive state in the country for car insurance. The study conducted by WalletHub collected quotes from auto insurance companies across all 50 states.

According to the study, an average yearly premium for car insurance in the state of New York costs drivers $1,828. This compared to the cheapest state for car insurance, Wyoming, with an average yearly premium of $274.

Specific findings for car insurance in New York State are included below:

Full coverage car insurance costs 143% more than minimum coverage

16-year-olds pay 341% more for car insurance than 55-year-olds

Women pay 6% more for car insurance

Drivers with a DUI pay 85% more for car insurance than drivers with a clean record

Additionally, the Wallet Hub analysis determined that the top five cheapest car insurance companies in New York are:

Main Street America Progressive Sterling Insurance Geico Utica Group

Here are some tips on how to lower your car insurance rates.

Get a car that’s cheap to cover

Cars that are safer and cost less, like minivans and SUVs, are cheaper to insure than expensive, fast sports cars

Be on your best behavior

Safe drivers with no history of accidents, tickets or arrests typically have cheaper rates

Take advantage of discounts

Many companies have discounts for veterans, students, paperless statements, good driving records, bundle policies or have an anti-theft system

Build good credit

Credit scores often factor into auto insurance rates. Those with no credit pay 67% more than people with excellent credit on average

Look locally

Local insurers may provide lower rates, but are often overlooked

Choose a higher deductible

Insurers may lower monthly rates in return for a higher deductible; the amount one personally has to pay when a claim is made. This can save money in the event of an accident

Select less comprehensive coverage

Consider pay-per-mile plans

If you have a car, but rarely use it, or only drive locally, these plans may fit better. The insurance company will place a device on the vehicle to track mileage

For more on the recent study, visit the WalletHub website.