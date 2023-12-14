FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Fort Drum outdoor ice rink will be open to skaters starting today.

Former New York Islanders great John Tonelli will be part of the festivities that will start at 3:30 p.m. at the Monument Ridge sledding hill.

The rink is open to Fort Drum residents and skating is free. However, skaters are asked to bring their own pair of skates. Skaters under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The rink will operate from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will be maintained by the Resident Advisory Board and resident volunteers.