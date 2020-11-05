New York largest teachers union praises cancellation of January 2021 Regents exams

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York’s largest teachers union has released a statement following the cancellation of Regents exams in January 2021.

On November 5, 2020, the New York State Education Department announced that all state January 2021 Regents Examination were to be cancelled. According to NYSED, the decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Following this announcement, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta released a statement in response.

Pallotta stated:

“In the interest of safety, equity and fairness, canceling the January Regents exams is the right choice. We applaud Interim Commissioner Rosa, the Board of Regents and the State Education Department for putting students first with changes to state exam requirements that still allow them to achieve a diploma without being penalized during this pandemic.”

