New York largest teachers union prepares legal action against state education cuts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State United Teachers is calling on state leaders to halt education cuts.

As schools reopen to student across the state this week, NYSUT is urging state legislature and the governor to stop cuts for school district aid. According to the union, the proposed 20% cuts would withhold hundreds of millions of dollars from state education.

The union also stated they are prepared to take legal action against the state if cuts take place.

“No school district or student is immune to the adverse impacts of a 20 percent cut to state education aid,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “But what makes this all the more egregious is the disproportionate impact that cuts have on our neediest schoolchildren. We quite literally can’t wait any longer for action. In the absence of the federal government finally doing what’s right, the state needs to step in and prevent the decimation of our public education system at a time when needs are higher than ever before.”

NYSUT stated that the reductions would disproportionately impact poorer districts. Currently, the poorest 10% of districts rely on at least 80% of their funding from state overhead.

According to the union, a 20% cut could result in the poorest 10% of districts losing $847 million in state aid over the next year.

“The solution to this problem can’t be shifting the cuts from district to district,” Pallotta said. “Simply put, New York needs a bigger pie, which state leaders can create by asking the wealthiest among us to pay their fair share toward public services like education.”

In response to financial hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, districts are already considering or have made staffing cuts.

