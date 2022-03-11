ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Public health officials, lawmakers and health advocates from across New York are requesting funding to be increased for lead poison prevention.

This is specifically to support a 2019 law designed to create better protection for children against lead poisoning.

According to the New York State Association of County Health Officials, the law lowered the blood lead level necessary to trigger public health interventions from 10 to 5 micrograms per deciliter.

Based on data from 2017-2018, as many as 17,000 children under six years old in New York State have actionable elevated blood lead levels, exceeding levels logged in all other states in the country.

High blood lead levels in children can lead to many short- and long-term effects. This can range from anemia, nausea, hair loss, confusion, muscle weakness, to permanent brain damage, and damage to kidneys and bone marrow.

Long-term lead exposure also has the potential to be fatal.

County Health Officials stated that the estimated cost to implement the 2019 law was $40 million annually, however, the state provided $9.7 million, which left a $30.3 million gap. Officials stated that this gap created a “significant barrier to effectively implement the law.”

“The 2019 law lowering the actionable blood lead level in children was sound public health policy that we strongly supported. However, it has become enormously difficult for local health departments to implement given the significant shortfall in state funding necessary for comprehensive implementation,” NYSACHO President Dr. Indu Gupta said in a press release.

“Furthermore, we support CDC’s recent recommendation of lowering actionable blood level from 5.0 microgram/dl to 3.5 microgram/dl, to protect the health of our children, which will need additional resources for the public health work. Therefore, we are calling on state leaders to provide the support we need to ensure our work to protect children exposed to lead can be fully engaged and sustained,” Gupta added.

A comprehensive public health investment titled the “PREPARE Act,” includes a call for $30.3 million to support child lead poisoning prevention activities.

This is detailed on the New York State Association of County Health Officials website.