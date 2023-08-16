NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to enact the Roadway Quality Assurance Act, which will ensure construction workers are paid the prevailing wage.

“I am proud to sign this legislation that will provide construction workers with fair wages and allow them to support themselves, their families, and our local economy.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Legislation S.4887/A.5608 amends the labor law to protect workers on projects requiring the excavation or opening of a street. The legislation mandates that utility company contractors and subcontractors pay the prevailing wage to employees where a permit to use, excavate or open a street is required to be issued.

Dan Bianco, LIUNA Vice President and New England Regional Manager mentioned that this was a long and hard-fought battle saying that for decades his union has pushed to expand the original requirement to the entire state.

“Workers in this sector will now receive the wages and benefits they deserve.” Thomas A. Callahan, President of the New York State Conference of Operating Engineers

Along with Bianco and Callahan other organizations thanked Governor Hochul and spoke about the new legislation.

President of the New York State AFL-CIO, Mario Cilento, said that requiring prevailing wage standards on roadway excavation projects leads to the use of a highly trained and skilled workforce, helps protect public safety and assists with utility service reliability.

President of the New York State Building & Construction Trades Council, Gary LaBarbera, also spoke saying that prevailing wages provide benefits to workers and the economy which enables the continued creation of middle-class family-sustaining careers.

Legislation S.4887/A.5608 are both available to view on the New York State Senate website, and the original press release from Governor Hochul’s office is available Here.