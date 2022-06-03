ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Poultry events are once again permitted in New York,

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball lifted the ban on live poultry shows, exhibitions, auctions, sales, meets and swaps on June 3.

According to Commissioner Ball, the decision to lift the bans on these events was made as cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza decreased nationwide. The Department of Agriculture previously issued bans on March 25 and April 14 as HPAI spread across New York.

As of June 3, New York had not had a case of HPAI in nearly two months.

“New York has taken an aggressive approach to slowing the spread of avian influenza and it has paid off,” Commissioner Ball said in a press release. “With cases decreasing in our state and throughout the country, as well as new data showing very low rates of farm-to-farm transmission of HPAI during the current outbreak, I am confident that it is time to lift the bans on live poultry shows and sales.”

Commercial and hobby poultry farmers are still urged to practice biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of HPAI.

Best practices to prevent transmission of disease at poultry shows or swaps include: