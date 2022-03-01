ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starting March 2, masks will no longer be required at child care centers in New York.

This was announced on Tuesday by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in response to declining COVID-19 case rates compared to the 2021-2022 winter surge.

This also coincides with the end of the statewide mask mandate in schools which was announced earlier in the week on February 27.

However, OFCS urged child care programs to review and strengthen all health and safety measures to compensate for the end of the mask mandate.

This includes promoting vaccination, encouraging COVID-19 testing, improving ventilation, social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, excluding sick individuals from the program and proper hand hygiene.

Additionally, OFCS recommends children over the age of two and employees in a child care program to continue to wear a mask if they are:

A close contact to a COVID-19 case

Moderately-to-severely immunocompromised

Feel more comfortable wearing a mask for personal reasons

Required to wear a mask by any relevant federal licensures or regulator

On day 6 to 10 of a COVID-19 infection

Individual municipalities and child care programs are still permitted to enforce their own mask mandates if they choose to do so.

The full letter issued to child care providers on March 1 can be read below: