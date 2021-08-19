New York Lottery launches Monday night Powerball drawing

A man shows his Mega Millions lottery ticket in front of clerk Abdulwali Mohamed Osaim at a convenience store on the east side of Manhattan March 30, 2012 in New York. A lottery spokesman reportedly has announced that the jackpot has risen to 640 million USD. The jackpot is at a record level because no one has matched the magic five numbers and Mega Ball since January 24 — a full 18 drawings with no winner. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers now have an additional chance to win the lottery.

The New York Lottery has announced the launch of Monday night Powerball drawing. This additional drawing joins the lineup currently held in the evenings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

According to the Lottery, the first Monday night drawing will be held on August 23 at 10:59 p.m. Sales for the new drawing will begin the day before on August 22.

Powerball is played by selecting five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Additionally, the Power Play add-on feature is also available for an additional $1 per play to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free line at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply