NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Gaming Commission’s Division of Lottery is reminding adults this holiday season that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids.

New York Lottery is joining other lotteries and public health organizations to raise awareness about the risks of gifting lottery tickets to children.

“No matter the occasion, the New York Lottery’s scratch-off games are not appropriate gifts for children,” Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said. “This holiday season, we remind players that Lottery games should be gifted only by adults to adults.”

“Youth problem gambling has emerged as a significant and growing public health issue. We applaud the New York Lottery’s commitment to raising awareness about risks of youth gambling through the Gift Responsibly campaign,” NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte said. “Our message is a simple one: lottery tickets are never appropriate gifts for children.”

Those seeking help with problem gambling can find resources online or call New York State’s confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369. Standard text rates may apply.