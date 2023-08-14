NEW YORK (WWTI) – A recent study, Rise of the Underdog, has found that New Yorkers are starting to shift to adopting shelter dogs over previously preferred purebreds.

According to the study conducted by Bone Voyage Dog Rescue, they surveyed 3,000 potential dog owners and found a 9% swing towards shelter dogs in NY. This puts Shelter dog adoption at 49% compared to 40% from previous data collected by the Humane Society of the United States.

“The data certainly supports the trend, and it’s a trend that would have immense impact across the animal welfare field.” Annette Thompson, Executive Director of Bone Voyage Dog Rescue

American neighborhoods have recently shown a notable shift in consumers’ preferences; showing consumers steering away from purebreds despite previous popularity.

The cost of purebred dogs, which can reach up to $10,000 for breeds such as Rottweilers and Chow Chows, seems to be a considerable deterrent for some. For others, health concerns over issues commonly associated with purebreds are more of a deterrent, for instance, English Bulldogs and Pugs are often plagued with respiratory problems. Many individuals also feel a moral obligation to provide homes to shelter dogs.

“This increasing trend towards shelter dog adoption promises substantial improvements in the welfare of homeless animals. The shift could lead to a decrease in the number of dogs in shelters, as more are adopted,” Annette Thompson, Executive Director of Bone Voyage Dog Rescue

In a complementary study, Bone Voyage Dog Rescue used Google Search trends to understand the public’s interest in shelter dogs over the past year; with the insights from Google mirroring the survey data.

Decreasing the number of dogs residing in shelters is a primary benefit; shrinking the overall population in shelters and leading to more resources per animal left in shelters including space, staff attention and medical care.

Secondly, an increase in the adoption of shelter dogs could influence the supply-demand dynamics of the pet industry, discouraging unethical breeding practices, including those common in puppy mills.

Finally, each adopted dog’s individual quality of life would likely see significant improvements. Home environments can offer more space, personal attention and stability than shelters and the dogs receive consistent care, training and socialization opportunities leading to better physical health and behavioral outcomes.

“This rising trend of adoption not only promises a brighter future for shelter dogs but also signifies a broader cultural shift towards responsible pet ownership and empathy towards animal welfare.” Annette Thompson, Executive Director of Bone Voyage Dog Rescue

An interactive map showing survey results in each state is available on the Bone Voyage Dog Rescue website.

Dogs and puppies are available for adoption all around the North Country, you can visit Jefferson County SPCA’s website, Lewis County Humane Society’s website and St. Lawrence County SPCA’s website to find information about adopting dogs available in your area and applications to apply.