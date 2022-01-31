NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is providing assistance for those who need help paying overdue water and wastewater bills.

New York’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Low Income Household Water Assistance program is a drinking water and emergency assistance program funded through federal resources. Benefits are awarded to households based on the number of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by the applicant.

According to OTDA, the program specifically targets low-income households. Benefits are based on the actual amount of drinking water or wastewater arrears, with up to 2,500 per drinking water tor wastewater providers. Income guidelines mirror the State’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

Benefits are paid directly to the household’s vendor. All eligibility requirements and a breakdown of benefits are listed below:

Eligibile if:

Are a citizen, U.S. National or qualified alien, and

Household’s gross monthyl income is at or below the current income guidelines for household size, or

Have received Home Energy Assistance Program benefits, or

Have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program beenefits, or

Received Temporary Assistance, or

Received a Code A Supplemental Suecrity Income, and

Pay a vendor directly for drinking water or wasterwater usage, and

Drinking water, wastewater or combined drinking water and wasyerwat account is 20 days past due, have a water lien that is levied on local prorperty taxes, or drinking water, wastewater or combined drinking water and wastewater service is terminated

Qualifying income

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568

To apply, individuals and households must provide proof of identity, a valid social security number, proof of residence, drinking water, wastewater or combined bill at residence and documentation on income.

Individuals can apply on the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance website.