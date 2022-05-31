LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have arrested 26-year-old Allen J. Millington of Gansevoort following an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

According to NYSP, an investigation was initiated into Millington after a cyber tip was received by the State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force accusing him of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sex exploitation. He was first taken into custody on May 11, 2022, after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Millington was then processed at State police Wilton and arraigned in Wilton Town Court.

A further investigation alleged that Millington had sexual contact with a child victim. He is further accused of engaging in a course of sexual conduct against a child under the age of 11.

State Police said that the victim was known to Millington and was not the subject of the child exploitation materials he is accused of possessing.

On May 25, Millington was turned over to the State Police at Saratoga County Jail on an arrest warrant. He was processed on State Police Wilton and arraigned in Moreau Town Court.

Following the two arrests, Millington is facing the following charges

Predatory Assault Against a Child, A-Felony

Rape in the First Degree, B-Felony

Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, B-Felony

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree, B-Felony

Promotion of a Sexual Performance by a Child, D-Felony

Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, D-Felony

Millington was remanded back to Saratoga County Jail without bail. He is due back in court on July 6, 2022.