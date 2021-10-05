New York man dies after driving car into Tessy Plastics retention pond

ELBRIDGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are working to investigate a vehicle that was found submerged in a retention pond in Onondaga County.

According to NYSP on October 5, Troopers in Elbridge responded to Tessy Plastics located on Route 5 in the town of Elbridge for a reported vehicle that drove into a retention pond behind the business.

Police determined that Thomas C. Carlton, age 54, an employee at Tessy Plastics, experienced a medical emergency upon arrival at work. Carlton’s vehicle drove through the parking area, entered the pond and became submerged.

EMS personnel attempted to rescue Cartlon, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Jordan Fire Department and Jordan Ambulance.