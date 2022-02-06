NEW YORK (WWTI) — The Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Winter Mapping Challenge will begin on February 12.

NY iMapInvasives and the NYS Hemlock Initiative are hosting the mapping challenge to collect more data on the distribution of HWA across the state. Residents are invited to participate in the challenge that will take place until March 12.

Those interested in participating should create an account in the iMapInvasives database. Then individuals can go outside, find some hemlock trees, check for white “fuzz balls” on the undersides of twigs, and report their findings.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the tiny insect poses a problem for forests and water resources in the northeast. HWA threatens the eastern hemlock, which makes up large portions of the canopy in many New York forests and maintains water quality in streams by providing shade.

Participants’ reports are instantly viewable by conservation partners across the state, and distribution data in iMapInvasives can influence conservation priorities.