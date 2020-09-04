New York motorists urged to use caution in preparation for Labor Day travel

A car and a motorcycle stand on the city motorway A100 after an accident in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The city’s highway was still shut down after a series of traffic accidents that were allegedly all caused by one man. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As preparation for the holiday weekend begin, motorists are urged to use caution while on the roads in New York.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo warned of a spike in motorcycle fatalities and urged both drivers and motorcyclists to use caution as the busy holiday travel begins. According to the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, in 2020 there have been more motorcycle-involved crashes reported, totaling to 86 since the start of the year.

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, as of August 15, 2020 there has been an increase of motorcycle deaths by more than 17% compared to 2019.

“Danger does not take a holiday and with increased traffic on the road this Labor Day weekend, we all have a responsibility to exercise good judgment and caution,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behavior because the safety of all drivers and passengers will always be a top priority for us.”

Additionally, the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” impaired driving crackdown will continue throughout New York State through Laor Day.

Drivers are encouraged to ensure their vehicles are inspection and in good working condition prior to travel.

