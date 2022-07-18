SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York National Guard will soon be training Ukrainian soldiers in Europe.

On July 15, 140 New York Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team based in Syracuse, said goodbye to their families as they left on a mission that will take them to Germany and train Ukrainian military personnel.

National Guard soldiers are being deployed to support the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission after soldiers were ordered to leave Ukraine for Germany in February 2022 prior to Russia’s invasion.

However, the Joint Multinational Training Group- Ukraine has been providing training and advisement to Ukrainian military forces since 2015.

The training of Ukrainian troops is currently being led by 160 Florida Army National Guard Soldiers from the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Gator.

The New York team will first train at Fort Bliss in Texas before deploying to Germany. They are expected to replace the Florida team in September 2022.