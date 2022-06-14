UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers in the New York National Guard are preparing to deploy to Africa.

Over 100 New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry will say goodbye to their family and friends in Utica on June 14.

The core of this unit is the Gloversville-based C Company, which has elements in Geneseo, Morrisonville, Cortlandt Manor and Utica. This group of New York Soldiers is part of a larger task force of 1,000 Soldiers built around the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry.

These Soldiers are slated to deploy for 11 months for a security mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and locations in Kenya and Somalia.

According to the National Guard, Camp Lemonnier is a former French Foreign Legion base on the Gulf of Aden, which has been used by the U.S. military since 2002.

The base has been used to suppress piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean and serves as the headquarters of United States operations in Africa.

Prior to deployment, Soldiers will train at Fort Drum for three weeks and then head to Fort Bliss, Texas for an additional 45 days of training. They are set to deploy to Africa in September.