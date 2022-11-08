NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police issued 11,601 tickets and made 189 arrests for impaired driving over Halloween weekend, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The special traffic enforcement detail ran from October 28 through November 1, targeting speeding and impaired drivers. The campaign is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“I applaud the State Police and our law enforcement partners for their commitment to keeping dangerous and impaired drivers off the roads this Halloween,” Governor Hochul said. “Through enforcement campaigns like this, my administration will continue to crack down on impaired and reckless driving to prevent needless tragedies and make New York roads safer for all.”

Police manned sobriety checkpoints, added more DWI patrols and ticketed distracted drivers using mobile devices.

The number of arrests during the campaign this year is 42% higher than last year, according to data provided by the governor’s office. A total of 1,006 vehicle crashes and 109 personal injury crashes were investigated by police, three of which were fatal.

Of the tickets issued:

4,129 were for speeding;

233 were for distracted driving;

406 were for seatbelt violations; and

104 were for the violating the move-over law

The numbers of tickets and arrests for each region are listed in the table below.

Region Speed DWI Arrests Distracted Driving Child Restraint/Seat Belt Move Over Total Tickets (including other violations) Western NY 368 18 13 38 2 1,063 North Country 242 4 3 18 6 784 Southern Tier 483 6 12 28 10 1,094 Central NY 375 16 40 52 9 1,226 Finger Lakes 376 11 19 67 11 1,186 Upper Hudson Valley 392 45 25 32 17 1,191 Capital Region 392 12 17 42 16 1,051 Lower Hudson Valley 518 28 21 37 14 1,134 Long Island 232 27 28 32 2 804 New York City 79 6 21 20 0 550 NYS Thruway 672 16 34 40 17 1,518

“I applaud the tremendous work put forth by our members and law enforcements partners that have attributed to the success of this enforcement,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said, We know all too well the preventable tragedies caused by impaired, reckless and distracted driving. We want to remind drivers to make responsible choices every time they get behind the wheel. Our Troopers will remain committed and vigilant in keeping impaired and reckless drivers off the roadways every day.”

Mark J. F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, said it’s important to get people to understand that impaired driving is preventable and it’s a mistake that comes with a lot of consequences. “That is why GTSC is pleased to be able to continue to support State Police and other county and local law enforcement during these special enforcement periods, and to make sure that people go from the roads to home safe and alive,” Schroeder said.