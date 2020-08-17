New York: Police reform plans due by April 2021 to be eligible for state funding

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo has announced new guidance for the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, which was established by executive order in June.

Every locality must adopt a plan for reform by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding.

The Governor also issued a letter to 500 jurisdictions with police departments in New York State.

“We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them. I am sending a letter to 500 jurisdictions, explaining that it is imperative that we address this urgent crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “I understand it’s complicated. I understand it’s difficult. But people are dying. New Yorkers do not run from a crisis – this is a time for leadership and action. Local elected officials must work together with the community and their police forces, to develop and implement reforms for a safer, fairer policing standard.”

Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo signed a series of reform policies into law as part of the “Say Their Name” agenda, which allows the transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers, makes false race-based 911 reports a crime and designates the Attorney General as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement.

In his letter, Governor Cuomo explains that in order to maintain public safety, there must be “mutual trust and respect between police and the communities they serve.”

Governor Cuomo ends the letter by stating, “This is an opportunity to reinvent law enforcement for the 21st century.”

