NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets on Thursday, as New York is expected to experience the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole as early as Friday evening.

Tropical Storm Nicole has the potential to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the state. Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, as well as areas in the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country, are expected to receive higher rainfall than other regions of the state.

With wind gusts of 40 miles per hour possible, New Yorkers are being urged to closely monitor local weather forecasts and follow any emergency orders issued for extreme weather events.

“Starting Friday night, a late-season weather system has the potential to dump three inches or more of rain in some locations, and I urge all New Yorkers to prepare in the event of a flooding situation,” Governor Hochul said. “If you are planning to travel Friday and Saturday, please use caution and check local weather conditions before heading out.”

The Department of Transportation has more than 3,280 supervisors and operators prepared and available to respond, according to the governor’s office.

Statewide equipment numbers include:

1,516 large dump trucks;

333 large loaders;

79 tracked and wheeled excavators;

72 chippers;

18 graders;

14 vacuum trucks with sewer jets; and

14 tree crew bucket trucks.

“Nicole is moving north and there is the potential for heavy rains and wind gusts over the next few days in parts of the state,” said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray. “Governor Hochul and I are asking New Yorkers to prepare in advance, pay attention to local forecasts, make a plan if your area will be affected, and remember to check on your vulnerable neighbors and loved ones this weekend.”

The Thruway Authority has 651 operators and supervisors prepared to respond. New Yorkers are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app, or sign up for TRANSalert for the latest traffic conditions.

Statewide available equipment numbers include:

349 dump trucks;

63 loaders;

30 trailers;

7 vacuum trucks;

14 excavators;

8 brush chippers;

100 chainsaws;

21 aerial trucks;

22 skid steers;

84 portable generators; and

65 portable light units.

Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff and regional staff are monitoring the situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather.

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should check the NY Parks website or call their local park office for the latest updates.

New York’s utilities have approximately 7,125 workers available to handle damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State.

During periods of peak winds, MTA Bridges and Tunnels may ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks. Pedestrian walkways on bridges may also close.

Passengers through the Port Authority’s facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations.