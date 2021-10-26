New York prepares emergency response assets for nor’easter storm

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Agencies across the state are preparing as a nor’easter storm is expected to hit several regions.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul updated the stated on responses to the storm bringing heavy rainfall and flooding conditions in the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions.

According to Hochul, rainfall totals up to three inches have accumulated in downstate regions and another 2-3 inches of rain are expected to impact the Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Southern Tier regions.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and working to communicate with our partners in government on the heavy rain and wind we’re expecting to see through tonight and into tomorrow,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “All New Yorkers should remain vigilant and be prepared to follow any emergency orders issued by local governments. I am strongly urging everyone to monitor their local weather forecasts and use caution on your commute home this evening and Wednesday morning.”

Previously on Monday afternoon, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency for several counties expected to be impacted. This included Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Westchester and contiguous counties.

Although counties in the North Country are not listed, rain is expected to continue across the region on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to abide by the following safety tips in preparation for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground

If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Take only essential items and bring pets if possible.

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Avoid driving or going outdoors during a storm

If you must be outside, do not walk into flowing water

If you must drive, remember: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Don’t drive through flooded roads as cars can be swept away in only two feet of moving water. If your vehicle is trapped in rapidly moving water, stay in the vehicle. If water is rising inside the vehicle, seek refuge on the roof. Do not drive around road barriers.

Agencies that were directed to prepare for the storm included the Department of Transportation, Thruway Authority, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Environmental Conservation, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York State Police, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority.

Check back with ABC50 for more weather updates.