ALBANY N.Y. (WWTI) — New York is bracing local communities for a late-season winter storm.

Ahead of the winter storm on Monday, April 18, New York Governor Kathy Hochul directed State agencies to prepare emergency response assets.

Winter storm warnings for heavy snow have been issued across areas with higher elevation in several regions including the North Country, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

According to predictions, these areas are expected to see the heaviest snowfall with up to a foot of heavy, wet snow and potential snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour. The storm is expected to hit in the evening on Monday, April 18.

Governor Hochul warned that given the storm’s potential impacts, New Yorkers should prepare for potential downed tree limbs and power outages, even if surface accumulations are minimal.

“As New Yorkers, we know all too well that Winter can last beyond March, and this week we’re preparing for a storm expected to bring up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state, making for a messy commute on Tuesday,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “State agencies are ready to respond to this late-season storm system and we are urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast for local impacts and take precautions if traveling on Tuesday.”

New York’s Department of Transportation currently has hundreds of large and medium-duty plow trucks, 9 tow plows, 67 loaders and over 113,000 tons of salt ready to deploy.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Thruway Authority, Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Department of Public Service, New York State Police and New York Power Authority are also preparing emergency assets.

Additionally, as a leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms are transportation-related, New Yorkers are urged to take the following tips when on the roads during the approaching winter storm:

Do not drive unless necessary when winter storms strike

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker

Drive at slower speeds when approaching patches of wet leaves

Make sure vehicles are stocked with blankets, a shovel, flashlight, warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods and brightly colored cloth

Keep gas tanks full

Keep cellphone batteries charged

Tell someone your travel plans

Keep vehicles clear of ice and snow

Plan stops and keep distance between cards

Match speed to the road and weather conditions.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.