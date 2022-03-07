NEW YORK (WWTI) — Wildlife experts in New York are getting ready for an annual amphibian migration.

On March 7, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that it, along with volunteers is preparing for the annual salamander and frog breeding migration in the Hudson Valley.

According to the DEC, this annual migration typically occurs in mid-March as the anticipated spring thaw and warm rains will lure amphibians to vernal pools, which are small temporary wetlands in the forest considered critical to breeding.

This includes species such as wood frog, spotted salamander and Jefferson-blue spotted salamander complex.

“The Hudson Valley has remarkable amphibian diversity and during this time of year, road mortality poses a significant threat to the salamanders and frogs migrating from forests to vernal pools for breeding,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a press release.

However, the DEC said that the timing of the migration is weather-dependent. Concentrated activity will be on the first warm, rainy nights in March after the ground has thawed and night air temperatures remain above 40 degrees.

To assist, the DEC is leading the 14th year of its Amphibian Migrations and Road Crossings Project. This was first initiated by the Hudson River Estuary Program and Cornell University to raise awareness about amphibian habitats, engage volunteers to help collect data on the annual migration, and reduce amphibian road mortality.

In the coming weeks, Project volunteers will document road locations where they observe migrations in the Hudson Valley, record weather and traffic conditions and identify and county amphibians on the move. Volunteers also carefully help the amphibians to safely cross roads.

Since the project started, volunteers have documented 20 species and counted 32,500 live amphibians, as well as nearly 14,000 migrating amphibians killed by passing vehicles

Project volunteers are encouraged to use the hashtag #amphibianmigrationhv in their photos and posts on social media.