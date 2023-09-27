NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a set of legislations that expands on the New York State Interagency Task Force on Human Trafficking and the posting of information regarding human trafficking victim services in transportation hubs statewide.

“Human trafficking is a nightmare no one should have to experience – even one victim is too many,” Governor Kathy Hochul

The following is a list of legislations signed into law recently with a brief description of what it is for:

The Response to Human Trafficking Program – RHTP– operated by The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, supports service providers throughout the state to provide case management and services to confirmed victims of trafficking, the Program supports 11 service providers throughout the state. Services are responsive to individual needs and goals this can include emergency services such as shelter, transportation, food assistance and phone access, medical services, clothing, etc.

Providers also work with survivors to identify and support longer-term goals, such as:

Health care and mental health services;

Employment services; and

Transitional to longer-term housing.

Through RHTP, $2.3 Million has recently been awarded to the following providers statewide serving survivors of human trafficking:

The Division of Criminal Justice Services works with law enforcement to ensure that — as part of their basic training — all recruits receive human trafficking training, about 2,500 recruits in 2022 received training on human trafficking, including training on how to make a referral for New York State confirmation. DCJS, in consultation OTDA, has confirmed 240 trafficked persons in New York State since the beginning of 2023, 249 in 2022 and 295 in 2021.

As of July 20, 2023, Legislation S.244B/A.887C required lodging facilities in New York to provide training on identifying and reporting human trafficking to all staff who are likely to interact or encounter guests.

If you suspect that you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 for free and confidential help in 170 languages or text HELP or INFO to BeFree –233733.