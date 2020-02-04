New York ranked 4th best state for singles

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Your looks, personality, interests and employment status can help your odds in finding love. Everyone has different priorities when searching for a romantic partner, but some states make dating easier than others.

In states with a lower cost of living, your income might stretch further, which could mean more frequent dates or cheaper date options. If you have more financial stability, though, you may appreciate a state with more things to do, whether you’re interested in attractions or new experiences for you and your date.

Dating in its entirety is a numbers game, so a state with more single adults will automatically improve your odds in finding love.

New York State ranks second for “Dating Opportunities” and first for “Romance & Fun.” New York is also tied for first for “Most Restaurants per Capita” and “Most Movie Theaters per Capita.” New York is ranked fiftieth for “Lowest Median Annual Household Income.”

To find which states combined all of these factors, and more, WalletHub compared the fifty states across twenty-nine key factors and indicators of dating.

Click here to see how other states rank.

