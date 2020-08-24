New York ranked 7th best state for women’s equality

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: People protest in the streets at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, the Womens March has spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up […]

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As Women’s Equality Day will be celebrated this week, New York has been confirmed as the 7th best state for women’s equality nationwide.

According to a recent study conducted by WalletHub, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more inequalities for women nationwide. There have been greater lays-offs, and are also getting re-employed more slowly. Additionally, the percentage of the workforce that is female is now at its lowest point since 2008.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality.

Studies included workplace environment, education and health and political empowerment.

Hawaii was ranked the best state for women’s rights and Utah was ranked the worst.

Specific findings for New York State are as followed:

1 st – Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders)

– Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders) 1 st – Unemployment Rate Gap

– Unemployment Rate Gap 5 th – Earnings Gap

– Earnings Gap 7 th – Political Representation Gap

– Political Representation Gap 11 th – Work Hours Gap

– Work Hours Gap 17th – Minimum-Wage Workers Gap

Visit WalletHub for the full findings from the 2020’s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality.

