New York ranked 7th best state for women’s equality

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As Women’s Equality Day will be celebrated this week, New York has been confirmed as the 7th best state for women’s equality nationwide.
According to a recent study conducted by WalletHub, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in more inequalities for women nationwide. There have been greater lays-offs, and are also getting re-employed more slowly. Additionally, the percentage of the workforce that is female is now at its lowest point since 2008.
To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality.
Studies included workplace environment, education and health and political empowerment.
Hawaii was ranked the best state for women’s rights and Utah was ranked the worst.
Specific findings for New York State are as followed:
- 1st – Educational Attainment Gap (among Advanced Degree Holders)
- 1st – Unemployment Rate Gap
- 5th – Earnings Gap
- 7th – Political Representation Gap
- 11th – Work Hours Gap
- 17th – Minimum-Wage Workers Gap
Visit WalletHub for the full findings from the 2020’s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality.
