New York ranked 9th worst for early education in the U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — According to a recent WalletHub study, New York has been ranked 9th worst for the quality of early education.
The study compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 12 key metrics.
States were measured on the share of three and four-year-olds enrolled in early education, income requirements for state pre-K eligibility, reported spending per child enrolled, total state head start program spending per child enrolled and monthly child care co-payment fees as a percent of family income.
Specific findings for New York State included:
- 28th – Income Requirement for State Pre-K Eligibility
- 21st – Total Reported Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool
- 29th – Share of School Districts that Offer State Pre-K Program
- 17th – Pre-K Program Growth
- 36th – Change in State Spending per Child Enrolled in Preschool (2017-18 to 2018-19)
Out of the nation, the District of Columbia was the top ranking region for early education, and Indiana was the lowest ranking state.
According to WalletHub, a study by the National Institute for Early Education Research showed that students enrolled in full-day pre-K programs perform better on math and literacy tests than those who attend partial day. Those who attend pre-K programs have been shown to have less risk of future crime.
